Analysts Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $641.83 Million

Analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to report sales of $641.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $646.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.38 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $956.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashland Global.

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NYSE ASH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 213.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 738.2% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

