Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

ADI stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $80.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $399,879.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,774 shares in the company, valued at $894,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $53,596.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $20,026.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,362 shares of company stock worth $5,780,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 72,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 11,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.