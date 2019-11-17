Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 66,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ames National has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.57.
Several analysts recently commented on ATLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
