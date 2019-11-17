Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $160.94

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $160.94 and last traded at $160.43, with a volume of 4609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.32.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,084,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,638,000 after acquiring an additional 941,409 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,065.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,336,000 after acquiring an additional 858,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,763,000 after acquiring an additional 588,510 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,919,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,661,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

