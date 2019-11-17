American Express (NYSE:AXP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.96.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,750. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average of $120.63. The company has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.