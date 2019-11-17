Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.56.

AMBA stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.39. 633,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,764. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $67.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $371,563.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,190 shares of company stock worth $6,628,959. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,718,000 after buying an additional 627,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after purchasing an additional 394,967 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,819,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 1,164.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 257,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,999,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

