Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $340,000 Position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 390.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,336,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 553.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 83,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,684.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 45,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 339.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 179.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $438.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $447.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.79. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $356.12 and a 1-year high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $410.61 per share, for a total transaction of $513,262.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

