Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 76.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 102.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DEI. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.