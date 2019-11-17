Alps Advisors Inc. Has $344,000 Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of FLR stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $46.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.