Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,946 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,676,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,110,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,546,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In related news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 38,656 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $2,012,817.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,271 shares in the company, valued at $18,655,170.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

