Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Trading Up 11.5%

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) was up 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18, approximately 42,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 160,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

About Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

