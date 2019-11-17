Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) Insider Joseph Pignato Purchases 78,000 Shares

Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) insider Joseph Pignato acquired 78,000 shares of Allied Minds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

LON:ALM opened at GBX 49.90 ($0.65) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allied Minds PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 36.75 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.70 ($1.16). The firm has a market cap of $120.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2.28.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied Minds in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

