Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFJ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,314,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after acquiring an additional 40,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,164,000 after acquiring an additional 359,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,363,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 78,893 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 105.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 275,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 141,824 shares during the period.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

