AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of AB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,965. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $877.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.27 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 168.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

