Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.86

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $18.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 637,912 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 354.21%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.01, for a total transaction of C$1,801,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 809,963 shares in the company, valued at C$14,589,458.54. Also, Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 31,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.33, for a total transaction of C$580,439.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,069,348.98.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.