Alex R. Lieblong Sells 12,000 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $221,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alex R. Lieblong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Alex R. Lieblong sold 8,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $147,760.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $285,300.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $292,020.00.

HOMB opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.20. Home Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $20.37.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.