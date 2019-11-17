Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 152,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 47,278 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 138,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 66,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 224,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

