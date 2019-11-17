Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $17,128,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $3,233,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $11,867,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 22.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,024,000 after purchasing an additional 549,600 shares during the period.

NYSE AA opened at $20.89 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Gabelli downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

