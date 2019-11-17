Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.70.

Albemarle stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.14. 923,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,128. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $102.79.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In other news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at $23,383,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

