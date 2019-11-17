Albemarle Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.06 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.08. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALB. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $102.79.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Albemarle by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after acquiring an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,729,000 after acquiring an additional 420,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3,990.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 357,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after acquiring an additional 348,873 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.