Akumin (TSE:AKU.U) Price Target Cut to C$5.75

Akumin (TSE:AKU.U) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Akumin from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

AKU.U opened at C$3.40 on Friday. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.96.

