Akumin (TSE:AKU) Issues Earnings Results

Akumin (TSE:AKU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08, reports. The business had revenue of C$90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.65 million.

Shares of AKU traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.58. 180,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$3.30 and a 1-year high of C$5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.01 million and a PE ratio of 89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.41.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

