Akumin (TSE:AKU) Issues Earnings Results

Akumin (TSE:AKU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08, reports. The business had revenue of C$90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.65 million.
Shares of AKU traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.58. 180,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$3.30 and a 1-year high of C$5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.01 million and a PE ratio of 89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.41.
About Akumin
