AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of AJINY opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.
AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Company Profile
Featured Article: Market Indexes
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJINOMOTO INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.