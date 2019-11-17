AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AJINY opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products.

