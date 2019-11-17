AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $18.10 on Friday. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AGM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

