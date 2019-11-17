Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Price Down 37.4%

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) was down 37.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.49, approximately 17,307,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 930% from the average daily volume of 1,679,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGRX shares. William Blair upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,815,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $1,945,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

