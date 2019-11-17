Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 38,533 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,562,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $844.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. Research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii bought 3,847 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $89,788.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. bought 26,250 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $499,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,945.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 173,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,038. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

