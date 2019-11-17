aelf Price Reaches $0.0846 (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, AirSwap, Hotbit and Koinex. aelf has a market cap of $46.04 million and $9.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00237352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.01447118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00142520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, BigONE, CoinTiger, ABCC, Gate.io, Koinex, AirSwap, Bithumb, IDEX, Allbit, Bibox, Tokenomy, BCEX, DDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Hotbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

