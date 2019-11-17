AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEP. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 54.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,639,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,719,000 after buying an additional 580,157 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 532.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 577,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 486,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,761,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,510 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

BEP opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

