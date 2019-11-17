AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 817 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.83. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,060 shares of company stock worth $3,381,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $163.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

