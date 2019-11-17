AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 752.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

