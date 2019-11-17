AE Wealth Management LLC Has $866,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 180.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9,131.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,019 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $245,269,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $244,417,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15,477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,527,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,480 shares of company stock valued at $47,735,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $135.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.08.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

