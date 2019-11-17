AE Wealth Management LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,214,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after buying an additional 672,556 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 198.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 878,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 584,137 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,591,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,013,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 502,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 380,852 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

