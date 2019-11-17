AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Carnival by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

CCL stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

