Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.20.

ADVM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 849,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.54. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

