Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given “Hold” Rating at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $162.00.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.73.

NYSE AAP traded up $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.66. 971,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $130.09 and a 12-month high of $182.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,295,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 129.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 206,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 34.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 212,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

