Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,326,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,466 shares of company stock worth $751,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,605,000 after buying an additional 1,289,300 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

