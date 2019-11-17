Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,500 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 664,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 311,590 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

