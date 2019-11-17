Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 338,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,381. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 98,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

