Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

