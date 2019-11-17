ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Up 14.0% in October

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. ValuEngine raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ABB has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

