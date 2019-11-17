$996.44 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce sales of $996.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $979.73 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $870.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.94.

VRTX stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.80. 1,573,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $210.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $2,329,936.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,963.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $738,818.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,880.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,873,273. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

