$675.16 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report $675.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $669.75 million and the highest is $683.40 million. TransUnion posted sales of $613.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $85.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

In other TransUnion news, Director James M. Peck sold 101,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $8,398,884.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,188,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,329 shares of company stock worth $10,580,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,366,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,523 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,288,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43,354 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,659,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the period.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

