5,700 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $56,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $37.87 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

