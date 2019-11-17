$55.04 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will report sales of $55.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.44 million and the highest is $56.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $196.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.96 million to $198.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $254.11 million, with estimates ranging from $250.16 million to $256.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastly.

Several research firms have commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

In related news, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,078.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 849,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $14,779,786.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $3,434,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $1,208,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

