$462.38 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report sales of $462.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.90 million to $468.36 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $353.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.13.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $279,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $95,648,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 454.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 458,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after buying an additional 375,760 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 266,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,778,000 after buying an additional 335,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59,167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after buying an additional 281,636 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.