3,600 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 77,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,357,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $15,053,000. Cobiz Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,325,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock worth $2,299,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $109.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $109.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.