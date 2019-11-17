$346.70 Million in Sales Expected for Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will announce $346.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Covia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.00 million and the highest is $350.40 million. Covia posted sales of $441.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covia will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Covia.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.41 million. Covia’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVIA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Covia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Covia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

NASDAQ:CVIA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 206,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. Covia has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.34.

In other news, CFO Andrew Eich purchased 20,000 shares of Covia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covia by 28.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,721,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 600,107 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter worth $557,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter worth $490,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Covia by 273.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 225,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covia by 7.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 212,593 shares in the last quarter.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

