$29.46 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will report $29.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.60 million and the lowest is $29.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $118.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $118.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $142.28 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $142.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($10.30). The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $29,435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $11,955,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $4,848,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $31.00.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.