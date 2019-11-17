$29.46 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will report $29.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.60 million and the lowest is $29.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $118.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $118.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $142.28 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $142.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($10.30). The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Phreesia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $29,435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $11,955,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $4,848,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

