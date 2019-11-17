$257.93 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce $257.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.25 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $219.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.51. 171,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

