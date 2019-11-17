20,501 Shares in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CareDx by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CareDx by 884.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 197,756 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

CDNA stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.99. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

